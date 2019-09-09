Nonprofit closes after nearly 22 years in Fort Smith

Since 1998, those of First Tee of Fort Smith taught golf and values to thousands

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA) — Due to financial issues, a nonprofit that has served Fort Smith youth for more than 20 years has closed.

First Tee of Fort Smith worked to inspire youth to seek higher education, be outstanding citizens and be the best they can be. They taught core values and life skills through golf.

Since 1998, those of First Tee of Fort Smith taught golf and values to thousands. More than 20,000 children benefited from the organization.

Those with First Tee in Fort Smith said they and First Tee headquarters failed to come to an agreement regarding certain issues including a legal issue.

The deed of the property has been reverted to Sebastian County.

First Tee Board of Directors said they sincerely thank Jack and Warren Stephens families, Howard and Cindy Bagby, Charles Palmer and family, Rick Srygley and family, community children, parents, volunteers, coaches, sponsors, donors and employees for their support for nearly 22 years.





