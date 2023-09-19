SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — This week is National Diaper Need Awareness Week and a nonprofit in Springdale is looking to help families in need.

According to Family Network, one in two families in the United States have a need for diapers.

That is why the nonprofit established a diaper collective to help meet the needs of local families.

Emma Brown with Family Network says not having diapers can cause numerous issues for those families.

“What that means is that their children aren’t getting enough diapers to go to childcare,” Brown said. “Therefore, they are losing wages because if your children don’t have diapers, then you can’t send them to childcare. And then a lot of families are in situations where they have to pick electricity, groceries or diapers.”

Brown also said they are looking for monetary or diaper donations. More information on how to help can be found here.