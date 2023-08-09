FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Kids in the River Valley get a final taste of summer fun before school starts.

The nonprofit Fort Kids held its Pop Up at Stone Park event in Fort Smith on August 9. The kid-centered event featured hot dogs, a scavenger hunt as well as police, fire and garbage trucks.

Fort Kids says it’s a great way to hear from the community in a fun way.

“We want to talk to all kids and grown-ups about what they want Fort Kids to be,” said Sarah Strom, president of Fort Kids. “This is a children’s museum that is for them, and we want to hear what they have to say.”

Fort Kids says it’s still working on an open date for its new children’s museum. More information on the museum can be found here.