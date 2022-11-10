WEST FORK, Ark. (KNWA/FOX24) — Dinners for Veterans volunteers are already preparing to serve Thanksgiving meals to those that have served our country.

Dinners for Veterans is a nonprofit that was created by a Rocky Dunlap, a Veteran who lives in West Fork and his wife Roxanne, who works at the the Fayetteville Veterans Administration Hospital. It started as an out-of-pocket project for the couple as a way to feed local Veterans in need, but as they saw the need grow, the Dunlaps had to expand their efforts.

Now, the nonprofit connects with the Veterans Administration in Fayetteville to get a list of the families in need of a meal for Thanksgiving. Dinners for Veterans also partners with other organizations working with Veterans such as local VFWs and Masonic groups.

Volunteers say with high prices at the grocery store, they’ve received less donations than in years past, and the list of food insecure veterans only continues to grow.

“A lot of them might be coming back with some of those those wounds that aren’t necessarily visible, but what can make things even worse, is not having enough to pay your bills or to make sure that there’s food,” said Jerod Bradshaw, a volunteer for Dinner for Veterans.

The nonprofit goes beyond the Thanksgiving meals, it hosts appreciation dinners throughout the year and provides local vets with personal care items.

“Veterans knowing that someone is trying to show some appreciation and respect and for what they did for us gives us a lot of pleasure,” said Chris Harrison, a volunteer for Dinner for Veterans.

You can get involved with dinners for veterans through its Facebook page or by calling (479) 500-1135.