Nonprofit launches billboard campaign to bring attention to 27-year-old cold case

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The nonprofit All the Lost Girls wants justice for a 27-year-old cold case in Fort Smith.

The nonprofit launched a billboard campaign November 1 hoping to spark interest in an unsolved murder case.

Melissa Witt was found strangled to death in the Ozark National Forest in 1995. To this day, the killer has yet to be found.

There are four billboards posted in Fort Smith. They are located at:

5098 Phoenix Ave and Interstate 540, facing west

Rogers Ave and Country Club Drive, facing east

Zero Street and Highway 45, facing west

Interstate 540 and Zero Street, facing north

For more information about the billboards, or the efforts to renew interest in the unsolved murder, contact LaDonna Humphrey at 479-966-0471 or visit whokilledmissywitt.com.