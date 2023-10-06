LITTLE FLOCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — As October marks Domestic Violence Awareness Month, communities across the nation are coming together to shed light on the pervasive issue of intimate partner violence. In Little Flock, a local non-profit organization, the Children and Family Advocacy Center, provides vital support and services to victims in need.

According to statistics from the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, Arkansas is grappling with alarming rates of domestic violence, with more than 37% of women and nearly 36% of men falling victim the issue. These numbers underscore the need for organizations like the Children and Family Advocacy Center.

The Children and Family Advocacy Center has played an integral role in offering a lifeline to those affected by domestic violence in our community. Through a combination of counseling, legal advocacy, and community outreach, the center has become a beacon of hope for countless survivors seeking to escape the cycle of abuse.

Natalie Dibbs, executive director of The Children and Family Advocacy Center says that their “vision is to break the cycle of abuse and while we can’t prevent it from always occurring initially, I do believe a proper support system, access to resources, and helping to create a stable environment with healthy relationships, does break the cycle of abuse.”

The center’s services encompass a wide range of support, including crisis intervention, counseling for survivors and their families, assistance with legal proceedings, and referrals to partner agencies.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence and requires assistance, contact the Children and Family Advocacy Center here.