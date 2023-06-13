BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Veterans from across the U.S. are using the beauty of Northwest Arkansas for therapy.

Higher Ground, a nonprofit in Idaho, uses recreational therapy to help people dealing with disabilities, as well as veterans and first responders struggling with PTSD and other trauma.

Through June 17, the organization is in Bentonville holding mountain biking exercises for veterans and their significant others.

“Our hope is that they have fun on their bikes, but also they cheer each other on, that they learn about themselves, they gain confidence and they go home better prepared to be resilient and just kinda ride the ups and downs of life just like you would on a trail,” said Alaina Wilson, director of veteran and first responder programs at Higher Ground.

Wilson says the non-profit has helped thousands of veterans and runs 26 week-long programs a year in eight different states.