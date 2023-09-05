LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas Advocates for Children and Families is pushing lawmakers to make Marshallese people eligible for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits.

In a new report, the organization says food insecurity in the Marshallese community reached nearly 80% during the COVID-19 pandemic.

It says one way to help is to change federal law and allow them to get SNAP benefits.

It also suggests more outreach to let families know that if their children were born in the United States, the kids could qualify for the benefits.