FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A local nonprofit can continue its mission of feeding people in need thanks to a big donation.

Tri Cycle Farms in Fayetteville received $10,000 from Liberty Mutual and Safeco through Sterling Group Insurance. It’s part of the insurance company’s Make More Happen award. Tri Cycle Farms is just one of 36 nonprofits nationwide that received funding.

Tri Cycle Farms says the donation will help curb food insecurity and create sustainability in the community.

“The possibility is Tri Cycle can become even more sustainable with more businesses giving to these efforts to make our community a better community,” said Don Bennett, executive director and founder of Tri Cycle Farms.

TCF says it plans to use the donation for food and household goods for people in need. It also plans to use it to benefit its agriculture and education programs.