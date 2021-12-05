Nonprofits ask the legislature to rethink tax cut plan

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A special session is set to start Tuesday, Dec. 7 to discuss an income tax bill, but some nonprofit organizations are urging lawmakers to reconsider the plan.

Arkansas Public Policy Panel joined with other organizations in a letter sent to the Arkansas legislature asking them to rethink the income tax cuts. Bill Kopsky, president of Arkansas Public Policy, said he thinks the tax cut plan will benefit wealthy Arkansans and not the most vulnerable.

“What we would really like to see is them pump the brakes a little bit and really focus on tax relief for the most vulnerable families,” Kopsky said.

While Governor Asa Hutchinson said the tax cuts will benefit all Arkansans.

“This round is balanced it does benefit all taxpayers,” Hucthinson said.

The tax cut bill that is proposed aims to lower the top tax rate for individuals from 5.9% to 4.9% over the next four years, according to a press release from the Governor.

The bill would also combine lower and middle income tax tables and create a non-refundable tax credit for certain individuals.

Kopsky said the Arkansas Public Policy Panel would like to see more money put toward social programs like education and health care.

“Things that we need to be investing in in Arkansas to really make a difference for our people, and this is just a massively squandered opportunity,” Kopsy said.

The special session will start Tuesday at 10 a.m.