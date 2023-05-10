LITTLE FLOCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Two local nonprofits merge in hopes to serve the community better.

The Children’s Advocacy Center of Benton County merged with Restoration Village in January and rebranded as the Children and Family Advocacy Center.

The Little Flock center will provide complete wrap-around services to any child or victim of abuse including housing, medical care, advocacy and more.

“It is the most incredible thing to have been here long enough and to see children that we had served to come back to our team and to our agency to say ‘You don’t realize this, but it was here that I felt the most safe,'” said executive director Natalie Tibbs.

The center says that combining the two nonprofits will make for more effective long-term care for anyone impacted by trauma.