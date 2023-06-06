BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — With school out, many kids still need access to daily meals, and many of their parents need help affording childcare.

Starting this week, the Boys and Girls Club of Benton County is stepping in to help with its summer program. The organization’s CEO, Matt Taliaferro, said it’s filling up fast.

For example, he said the club has to put kids on a wait list. Although, he said there’s still spots left in Rogers, Pea Ridge and Bella Vista.

Taliaferro said their program costs families $70 a workweek for ten hours of daily childcare. For many families, he said that price is still a stretch, so the nonprofit offers scholarships that bring the cost down to $35 a week.

Through grant funding from Taco Bell and the United States Department of Agriculture, Taliaferro said this price includes two daily meals, a snack to take home and a weekly field trip. He said the program helps make sure local kids in their care don’t go hungry during the summer months.

“We see food insecurity and it’s a bigger problem in our community than many people think.” Matt Taliaferro, CEO, Boys and Girls Club of Benton County

For families struggling with food insecurity, Taliaferro said to reach out to the Boys and Girls Club of Benton County, and the organization will work out how else it can help. He also suggests marking your calendars for July in order to sign up for the club’s after-school program.

Local school districts in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley are also offering summer meals, and at no cost. We have a full list of locations on our website right here.