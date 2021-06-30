Nordstrom selling hijabs to ‘celebrate and empower women’

by: John Lynch,

Posted: / Updated:

(WTRF) – Nordstrom has introduced a new line of products, x Henna & Hijabs.

Nordstrom created an exclusive line in collaboration with Minneapolis’ Henna & Hijabs (H&H).

H &H was founded when Hilal Ibrahim couldn’t find a hijab to wear to an Eid al-Fitr celebration and knew other women were having the same challenge.

“This collection is all about celebrating and empowering women who are frequently underrepresented in the retail space. Hijabs are beautiful and so are the women that wear them,” says Hilal.

You can purchase a hijab or headscarf here.

