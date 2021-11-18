Northeast Arkansas shaken by 4.0 magnitude earthquake Wednesday night

JONESBORO, Ark. – Many across northeast Arkansas were able to feel an earthquake Wednesday night.

According to the United States Geological Survey, a 4.0-magnitude earthquake occurred at 8:53 p.m. in northern Butler County, just seven miles southeast of Williamsville, Missouri.

Many Arkansans across the region felt it with reports coming out of Jonesboro, Piggott, Pocahontas, Monette and Cave City; with some even reporting on Twitter that it could be felt as far south as Bryant.

The earthquake reportedly was felt off and on in seven to 10-second intervals.

No significant damage has yet been reported.

This is a developing story

