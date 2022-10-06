TAHLEQUAH, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — Northeastern State University has been listed among the top colleges in the U.S. for adult learners, which applies to those enrolled who are 25 or older.

According to a press release, more than a third of university students are 25 or older, making it popular among the age group.

College guidance website Abound attributes the college’s flexibility and affordability as factors in making it popular, leading to it being named to the Best Colleges for Adults list.

“It is pretty hard to beat NSU in those three categories [cost, quality and service] and we are proud of the product we offer and the effort our faculty and staff make to meet students where they are in our services and education,” said Dr. Jerrid Freeman, NSU vice president for student affairs & Enrollment management. “Our workforce and career connections are hard to match as well. We want our adult students to feel the time and effort they put into their classes and education are worth it and help them reach their personal and career goals.”

Freeman said NSU knows the obstacles that many adult learners face as they work towards their goals of achieving a postsecondary degree or a certification. He added the institution continues to invest in improving its online and virtual services and class offerings along with maintaining the quality of the education.

NSU says it is also an active partner in Complete College America and Reach Higher programs, which are initiatives to increase the number of degree completions.

