FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Dr. Keri Rathbun, principal of Northside High School in Fort Smith, has been named the Arkansas Secondary School Principal of the Year.

The award recognizes principals who have succeeded in proving high-quality learning opportunities for students.

“Getting this award at a Northside, it’s a culmination of all the hard work of the whole school,” Rathbun said. “It’s not just about me. It’s the whole school. Because, it’s every teacher, student, parent, staff member that stands behind me that allows me to do this job is how I got this award.”

Rathbun has been the principal of Northside High School since 2017.

In April, she became the director of Coordinated School Health and Career Counseling for the district.