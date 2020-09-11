Northside High School football teams cleared to return to normal football schedule

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Northside High School Grizzly Football Team has been cleared to return to its normal football schedule beginning Monday, September 14.

The Northside Football Team will play Moore on Friday, September 18. Originally, Northside was scheduled to play Har-Ber High School but the game was removed from the schedule due to concerns related to COVID-19 exposure.

Northside High School Senior Night will be rescheduled on Friday, October 23 versus North Little Rock.

Returning to a normal schedule will not include those team members who are in quarantine. Those team members will remain in quarantine under the direction of the ADH.

“Our District Point of Contact worked with the Arkansas Department of Health, and it was determined that we could resume our schedule on Monday,” FSPS Athletic Michael Beaumont said. “Staff and student safety continues to be a priority, and we look forward to seeing our NHS Football Team on the field again.”