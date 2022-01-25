Northside High School promotes Curry as head football coach

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Northside High School in Fort Smith welcomes a new head football coach.

Felix Curry will now lead the program stepping up after Coach Mike Falleur’s retirement.

Curry has coached at Northside since 2013 for both football and track. He says his time as a Grizzly will play a big part in his new role.

“Just being here and having an opportunity to work with them in a capacity of a defensive coordinator, think they got a chance to know who I am and to know I’m an extension of what Coach Lewis has brought here and I think they’re pretty excited about continuing what Coach Lewis has started,” Curry said.

Curry has his master’s degree in educational leadership, a bachelor’s in health and physical education, and a specialist degree in school administration.