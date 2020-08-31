Northside High School will be closed September 1

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Northside High School building in Fort Smith will be closed tomorrow, September 1.

According to a Facebook post, teachers and students are advised to teach and learn from home.

The blended learning plan will pivot from on-site to online for the day.

Several people who have been at Northside High School in the last few days have tested positive for COVID-19.

The school is closing in order to follow guidelines put in place by the Arkansas Department of Health, said Zena Marshall with Fort Smith Public Schools.

Marshall said the NHS building will be closed so that it may be thoroughly disinfected and all close contacts may be advised to quarantine for the next 14 days.