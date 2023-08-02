FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — There’s now a place for you to bring injured wild birds found in the community.

Northsong Wild Bird Rehabilitation held a soft opening at its center in Fayetteville on August 2.

The center will take injured wild birds and provide healthcare and rehabilitation before sending them back into the wild.

Dr. Emily Warman with the center says it’s exciting being able to provide an answer to wild avian care in the region.

Most of the other cities that I have lived in or been at with similar size, they’ve all had a wild bird rehabilitation center or a wild avian or raptor center,” Warman said. “So really felt that Arkansas being the Natural State, and Northwest Arkansas being as modern as it is, we needed one.”

Warman says the center is always looking for donations and volunteers. More information can be found here.