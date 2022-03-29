TONTITOWN, Ark. (KNWA?KFTA) — Northsong Wild Bird Rehabilitation (NWBR) released a female, red-tailed hawk on March 29 at the WM Eco-Vista landfill in Tontitown, Arkansas.

According to a press release, the bird was rescued in January after suffering an unknown head trauma.

“The hawk was found in a desperate situation, suffering from head trauma and severe dehydration,” said Madison Kennedy, medical and outreach coordinator for NWBR. “The bird was given a thorough examination, proper medications, and has been nursed back to full health. We are thankful to be able to release her at Eco-Vista where she will have plenty of habitat to thrive.”

Since last June, NWBR has taken in nearly 100 birds in a health crisis. Many of these birds have been nursed back to full health and released back into the wild.

Patient care and treatments are funded solely by donations and grants, often from the local community. WM made a financial contribution to the organization that was used in part to help with the recovery of the red-tailed hawk released today.