BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Ukrainians and supporters gathered at the Bentonville Square on Sunday to show their support for Ukraine.

Multiple Ukrainians shared their stories about Ukraine and their family and friends who are still in the country. Elina Mahmens’ mother is in a hospital in Ukraine right now.

“I was on my way to see my mother who is in the hospital with cancer,” Mahmens said. “I cannot get there because they closed the airspace so I was still hoping to get there any other way like through Germany but there is absolutely no way we can get there.”

She said it’s hard to put into words how she is feeling about the invasion.

It’s overwhelming the feeling of despair and feeling of helplessness. Elina Mahmens

Children also expressed their support for Ukraine. One 11-year-old, Sophia, said she is saddened to see what is happening.

“I have a lot of family in Ukraine and I’ve been not wanting it to escalate but from the point it is right now I’m just praying for them,” Sophia said.

Another Ukrainian, Iuliia, said her mom, sister and family are in Ukraine. She said a missile landed right in the street by her family’s home.

“I lost sleep here and I can’t imagine how badly and how much more they are suffering there,” Iuliia said.