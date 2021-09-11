Northwest Arkansans gather to recognize 9/11

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – A 9/11 Memorial was held at the Springdale Senior Center Saturday, and people of all ages came out to remember what happened 20 years ago.

“We owe a great debt to those who are paid the ultimate price for us, and I hope that events like this will help us truly never forget,” said Mayor of Springdale Doug Sprouts.

The service was put together by local veteran non-profit Bo’s Blessing, The city of Springdale, and Senator John Boozman’s office. But those we spoke with said it was the guest speakers who made it hit home.

“Right at the moment that the plane crashed less than 20 feet from our office. The explosion, the debris, the feeling the building has been picked up and dropped,” said Retired USAF Lt. Col. David Phillips.

Phillips was in the Pentagon when American Airlines flight 77 hit.

“As I walk down the halls which again I have walked many times before, should have known without even having my eyes open, I was lost. I was lost, I was running out of air, I considered myself dead,” said Phillips.

Founder of Bo’s Blessing and organizer of the memorial, Jannie Layne, said one thing that made all the hard work worth it was parents bringing their kids out so they can better understand what took place.

“We have to teach the next generation so they’ll never forget,” said Layne.

“I am from Queens, New York, and as we were looking, the second plane hit, and that’s when we realized it wasn’t an accident in our lives will be changed forever. It’s hard, but as a mom, I want him to know what happened that day, to know our history, and never forget,” said Dana Boyd.

Layne said she’s discouraged how divided Americans have become over issues today; she hopes Arkansans can take a moment on 9/11 to remember a moment in our history where we were as united as we were.