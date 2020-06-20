Northwest Arkansans head to Tulsa for Trump rally

Rogers resident Rebecca Hedges plans to hit the road early Saturday morning to attend the president's first campaign rally since the coronavirus outbreak.

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Northwest Arkansans are crossing state lines to attend President Donald Trump’s rally in Oklahoma this weekend.

While it’s not scheduled until Saturday, people are already lining up outside the BOK center in Tulsa.

She will be joined by at least two other members of the Benton County Republican Party.

“We have a pent up energy, positive energy, among us all supporting him. We just want to get together,” she said. “It’s like a big family gathering is what it is.”



Dr. Nate Smith with the Arkansas Department of Health said, “If I were going to go to a large gathering where I wasn’t absolutely sure that we are going to be able to maintain that six foot distancing, good air circulation, etc., I would wear a mask.”

Dr. Smith and Governor Asa Hutchinson urge anyone going to the rally to follow CDC guidlines, which include social distancing and wearing a mask.

Doors will open for rally goers at 3 p.m., and the event will begin at 7 p.m.