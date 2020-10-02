Northwest Arkansans participate in Live United Day

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Northwest Arkansas is coming together for one of the biggest one-day volunteer efforts of the year.

Volunteers with the United Way of Northwest Arkansas were paired with non-profits across the area to complete much needed projects.

Jackie Hancock with United Way NWA said CEI Engineering was just one of the many volunteers donating their time and resources partnering with Sunshine School.

“We are everywhere from Siloam Springs to Bentonville, Rogers, Fayetteville, all places in between. We’ve got many many organizations that are getting help from lot of different companies in the area,” Hancock said.

Hancock said last year volunteers donated nearly 1200 hours to Live United Day.

