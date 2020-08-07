Northwest Arkansas Adopt-A-Cop throws parade for local law enforcement

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Northwest Arkansas Adopt-A-Cop group is showing appreciation to other branches of local law enforcement like environmental officers and dispatchers.

The group held a parade at the Benton County administration building and presented everyone gift baskets donated by community members.

“Everybody does different things in this law enforcement community that we’re in and sometimes it feels like we get forgotten about and then to be able to be brought in to something like this really just solidifies what we’re doing,” said Tim Filbeck, Benton County environmental officer.

Filbeck said the gift baskets were filled with everything from snacks and water to office supplies and flashlights.