SEBASTIAN COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Many roads across the River Valley and Northwest Arkansas are hazardous.

Many roads are covered in ice and sleet with slick spots. Travis Cooper with Sebastian County Emergency Management says the roads deteriorated fast.

“Every driver on our roadways with it completely covered with this sleet winter mix, we hope that you will drive slow as well,” Cooper said.

Cooper said road crews will be out Wednesday night and Thursday morning to continue treating the roads.

If you do have to travel, you’ll want to make sure you stock up your car with essentials to keep you warm. If you get stranded or stuck on the side of the road, you’ll want to make yourself as visible as possible. Nick Chabarria with AAA said be sure to turn your flashers on and stay in your car if you can.

“When you call for help make sure to try to note any mile markers or any intersections you are around that’ll help rescuers find you,” Chabarria said.

Chabarria said if you do have to wait in your car for a while you will also want to be aware of your tailpipe.

“If it is actively snowing you want to make sure that there’s no snow accumulating around your tailpipe if you are running your vehicle that could cause carbon dioxide to leak into the vehicle,” Chabarria said.