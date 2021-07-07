Northwest Arkansas animal community mourns veterinarian’s death

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Animal lovers in Northwest Arkansas are mourning the loss of a local veterinarian and non-profit supporter.

Dr. Eric Jayne was killed in a car accident on July 2, while traveling in South Dakota.

Marcia Donley is the founder of a non-profit called NWA Community Cats. She says she met the doctor through an organization called Spay Arkansas.

Jayne traveled not only across Northwest Arkansas, but all over the country performing spay and neuter surgeries for rescue animals at low costs.

“He’s just the heart and soul of the rescues around here,” Jayne said. “He’s so missed. Everyone’s just been crying. Just, an amazing, amazing man. I can’t believe he’s gone.”

Donley says while NWA Community Cats will continue to provide spay and neutering for cats across Northwest Arkansas, it will not be the same without Jayne.

