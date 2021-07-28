Northwest Arkansas attorney sends letter to Hutchinson regarding mask mandate ban

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — An attorney from Northwest Arkansas sent a letter to Gov. Asa Hutchinson and other lawmakers regarding the the governor’s ban over mask mandates.

According to a news release from Rogers attorney Tom Mars, Mars sent the letter to the governor as well as President Pro Tempore Jimmy Hickey, Jr., and Speaker of the House Matthew Shepherd outlining specific legal reasons to repeal or suspend Act 1002 of 2021 passed by the Arkansas General Assembly.

Act 1002 of 2021 bans mask mandates for state and local governments in Arkansas.

“On behalf of all K-12 public school parents, I respectfully ask that you forget about policy
and partisanship for the moment,” Mars said in the letter. “If any of you feel strongly that Arkansas should have a ban on face masks in perpetuity, you can take up that debate when the pandemic is behind us. But now is not the time to worry about policy, ideology, politics, or personal ambitions. Now is the time to exercise the outstanding leadership that each of you promised you would provide to the people who elected you.”

A copy of the letter in its entirety can be found here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers