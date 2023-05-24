NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — The Northwest Arkansas metro is now the 100th largest in the nation, according to a new report.

The report, coming from the Northwest Arkansas Council using U.S. Census data, shows that the region is growing rapidly.

“The metropolitan statistical area, which consists of Benton, Madison and Washington counties in Arkansas, saw its population increase to 576,403 people by July 1, 2022,” the council’s report said.

“The Census estimate also makes clear just how fast Northwest Arkansas is seeing its population go up, increasing by 36 people a day between April 2020 when the official U.S. Census was taken and July 2022,” added the report.

The release comes just over a week after the region ranked tenth in the nation for best places to live by the U.S. News & World Report.

The NWA Council says that the data shows the need to

“The growth heightens the need for more affordable and workforce housing, more drinking water, expanded health care services, and more flights at Northwest Arkansas National Airport. It’s critical that the region address all those needs, and many others, to ensure that Northwest Arkansas remains vibrant and one of the nation’s best places to live and work,” the council said.

The council also says that it increases the need for better infrastructure.

“More people means more drivers who will need better, wider highways and streets to move across the region without massive traffic delays,” the release noted.