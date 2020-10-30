Northwest Arkansas best decorated Halloween homes tour

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Even though traditional Halloween activities may be on hold due to COVID-19, there are still opportunities to get out and celebrate. Kara Ault with Macaroni Kid has compiled a list of Northwest Arkansas’ best decorated Halloween homes.

Ault created this Google map with all of the locations based on suggestions from Macaroni Kid Facebook fans.

The Skeleton House is one of the largest Yard Haunts in NWA and takes donations for NWA Bully Haven Rescue. Located at 20 Sandridge Drive in Bella Vista, the home is in a neighborhood so the owners ask that visitors remain in their cars and tune their radios to 95.9 FM.

Butterfield Meadows in Fayetteville (off Old Missouri Road)

6305 S 36th Street, Rogers-

The Halloween House on Lone Jack Drive- Fayetteville. At 475 North Lone Jack Drive, this is a new neighborhood so the street will come up in GPS but the address may not. It is off of Persimmon St. Visitors are encouraged to roll down the windows and listen to the music! Click here to see the Halloween House in action. The owner says the best time to stop by is Friday or Saturday night because that’s when everything is turned on, including three projectors, a Tombstone TV, a haunted crypt with low lying fog, a jumping spider, plenty of tombstones surrounded by a huge Reaper and a pumpkin scarecrow. Lights normally come on when it gets dark and stays on until about 9 pm.

3408 Martha Avenue in Springdale- still adding more Halloween decor!

Bentonville Heart Lites at 3505 NW Edgewood Ave in Bentonville is a Christmas icon and this year they have added a Halloween setup complete with music, including everything from the Razorback fight song to a Star Wars song. Click here to see the home in full Halloween mode. Owners encourage visitors to make donations to Rampy MS Research, a local organization that Bentonville Heart Lites supports, here.

5292 W Wedington Drive has a lot of Halloween inflatables and there is another home about a mile east with big Halloween decor as well.

31 Wentworth Drive in Bella Vista- The owner is an artist and does this freehand, using Duck Tape!

3904 W. Locust Street in Rogers

607 NE 2nd Street Bentonville is fully decorated and will have safe, social distant trick-or-treating on Halloween night.

751 Blazing Star Dr, Fayetteville- “Halloween Town”

1852 E Briarcliff St, Fayetteville

Briarmeadow Rd in Farmington

Red Oak St in Elkins

Chip Shot Rd off Richardson Rd (170) in Prairie Grove

4563 Pebble Ave in Springdale. They have a cemetery, spiders, and a 12 foot Stay Puft marshmallow man. Halloween night, we will have several animatronics outside as well.

S. Pianalto in Tontitown

3203 Backus in Springdale

99 San Jose Dr in Springdale

508 Meadowbrook Cr in Siloam Springs

2503 Ravenswood Drive, Fayetteville

847 N Seminole Road, Fayetteville (will have more animatronics on Halloween if weather allows)

3675 E Lexus Ave, Fayetteville

305 NW Tall Oaks Dr. Bentonville

NW Edgewood Ave, Bentonville

Home off Pleasant View Lane right near Battlefield (201 Pleasant View Lane) Bentonville

Battlefield Rd, Bentonville- no exact address given but it is a walk-thru display

Hermanus St, Bentonville

503 McNair St, Pea Ridge

SW Windy Way, Bentonville

699 Olivia in Centerton

Maple Street in Centerton (multiple homes)

960 Walker St in Centerton (Spooky- this one is for older kids/adults as it is more gory & scary)

Sherman Halloween Havoc- 201 Pleasant View Lane in Bentonville

Skinner St in Centerton has several including 160 Skinner St

Corner of 3rd St and Cedar St in Rogers

Kara Ault, Macaroni Kid Fayetteville and Rogers-Bentonville Publisher, contributed to this story.