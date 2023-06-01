FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Three local businesses are going to be featured at the Smithsonian in Washington, D.C.

The Smithsonian Institution will hold its 55th annual Folklife Festival on the National Mall. The festival is from June 29 to July 4 and July 6-9.

This year, it focuses on the Ozark region. Ozark Beer Company, Yeyo’s and Pink House Alchemy are collaborating with the Smithsonian for the festival.

Ozark Beer Company will be the official beer provider.

“We are an area of success and many success stories, from retail to art to nature, food,” said Marty Shutter, marketing director for Ozark Beer Company. “There are success stories all throughout our corner of the Ozarks, and that’s what we’re hoping to share on the National Mall, and the vehicle for that is the collaboration and the beer.”

Ozark Beer Company says the official beer was designed with collaboration in mind. The label will honor two women who are working on the festival.