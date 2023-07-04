BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — People from around Northwest Arkansas visited the Momentary on the Fourth of July to see for themselves the world’s largest knitted American flag.

Artist Dave Cole finished the 25 feet wide and 15 feet tall flag on July 4th with people cheering him on.

“Knitting is a medium that lends itself to a certain type of accessibility that everybody can relate to it and that done on this scale, it sort of shines a light on that and I find that really gratifying,” Cole said.

The flag is made out of acrylic felt and was knit together using telephone poles as needles and excavators.

Lakshmi Mullapudi came to see the flag with her parents. She said it was very creative.

“My parents want to see how real, how really this looks, so we are here,” Mullapudi said.

Cole said he hopes the flag has an even bigger meaning for those that see it.

“I think art has the power to bring people together,” Cole said. “I think it has the power to revitalize communities and get folks I don’t know working together to make something meaningful,” Cole said.

The flag will be on display at the Momentary until July 16.