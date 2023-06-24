FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Thousands gathered in downtown Fayetteville on Saturday to celebrate at the Northwest Arkansas pride festival.

“This is my first time and I’m so excited, I almost started crying going down the street because I was like this can happen,” said Callista Scott from West Fork.

People from all around the state were on Dickson Street to celebrate the ability to be themselves.

Pride participants enjoyed all the festivities of the state’s largest pride celebration including

live music, booths, and the parade down Dickson Street.

Scott said it’s important that there’s a place in the state that welcomes everyone.

“Pride means the ability to show yourself and not be afraid that you’re not going to get harmed so this month especially is the time to shine, show yourself and be proud,” said Scott.

Silas Bloodthorne said the Northwest Arkansas Pride events keep getting bigger every year and is grateful to be a part of the safe space that’s being created this weekend.

“I’ve lived in the south my entire life and being able to finally have a space of being yourself and not having to worry about your safety and hiding everything is so amazing,” said Bloodthorne.