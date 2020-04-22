Northwest Arkansas charities receive big donations

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Thousands of dollars are donated to two charitable organizations here in Northwest Arkansas.

The Chase Family Foundation presenting a check of $2,000 to both 7Hills and the Northwest Arkansas Food Bank Tuesday.

Ken Eikenberry CEO of the food bank said that money will provide about 20,000 meals to the community.

“Three weeks ago, there were approximately 35- or 40,000 people getting paychecks who all of a sudden overnight weren’t getting paychecks. We’ll use this donation and all the other donations and we’re buying food. It’s as simple as that.”

The Chase Family Foundation plans to donate more funds to the Peace at Home Family Shelter later this week.