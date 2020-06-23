Northwest Arkansas child care employees test positive for COVID-19

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) —In the past 48 hours, two child care centers in Northwest Arkansas have announced at least one of their staffers tested positive for the coronavirus.

Montessori School in Fayetteville and Helen R. Walton Children’s Enrichment Center in Bentonvillle.

At Fayetteville Montessori School, parents received this message from the school Monday night, noting a COVID-19 positive employee was in each building on campus.

The school is now working with the Arkansas Department of Health to figure out who might have been exposed.

The ADH tells KNWA/FOX 24 the school staff will act as early contact tracers, providing a list of names.

Then the health department will take over, contacting and monitoring anyone who may have been exposed or infected.

A director at the school said the employee who tested positive for the coronavirus had limited exposure to staff, and no exposure to children.

Dr. Gary Berner with Community Clinic NWA said, “I think the big part is for at the administrative level to really make contact and make large team wide decisions so that they can help set up those classrooms and have polices and procedures and those types of people in place so that all the staff can be on the same page.”

Dr. Berner said moving into the school year, it’s vital that schools and daycares establish plans to keep kids six feet apart and disinfect regularly.

“If I just coughed or sneezed, and that would just kind of carry around six feet or however far, then that could potentially expose somebody that’s walking by or it could land on a desktop surface, or a water fountain- something like that,” he said.

In Bentonville, the Helen R. Walton Children’s Enrichment Center sent out a statement Monday announcing one of its team members had contracted the virus.

It said the school is currently being sanitized and deep cleaned, which will keep it closed until July 6.

Fayetteville Motesssori is also closed.

But after an overnight cleaning, it will reopen Wednesday.