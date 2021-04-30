Northwest Arkansas Children’s Shelter works to break cycle of abuse

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Today is the last day of National Child Abuse Prevention Month and a local shelter is working with victims to help address their trauma.

The Northwest Arkansas Children’s Shelter says the goal is to break the cycle of abuse working with kids so that they don’t repeat what has been done to them and they can go on and live productive lives.

Director of Youth Services Ellie Lindgren says abuse is a learned behavior and for some, the abuse they experience is all they know.

The children’s shelter provides emergency shelter, schooling on site and counseling services. “What we are really looking at for them is installing a sense of hope that their future and their life can look different than what their parent’s life looked like as far as having a job, going to college, learning a trade and being successful,” Lindgren said.

Foster families and volunteers are also essential in the process to provide support, help teach life skills and foster positive relationships with the children.