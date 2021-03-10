Northwest Arkansas churches hold food drive

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A truckload of food came into town all the way from Salt Lake City to help feed people in need in Northwest Arkansas.

Volunteers from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints held a food drive at Saint James Church in Fayetteville today.

Alan Gauldin, the president of the Springdale stake of the LDS church said that in times like these, helping people in need is especially rewarding. “It’s a great feeling, it’s a great feeling. You can see some of the things in there. [We have] such an operation going here and so much good food going out in the community for a lot of people who need it. It’s really something special to be a part of,” Gauldin said.

A combination of fresh produce and non-perishables like canned goods and flour were distributed at the food drive today.

The food pantry at Saint James serves about 600 families a week.