FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — All over Northwest Arkansas, communities gathered together to play outside in the snow on Jan 25.

A winter wonderland brought people together to participate in all types of activities like snowball fights, sledding, and snowboarding.

For an eight-year-old like Reagan Fisher, the day was all about making memories as she experienced her first winter snow day.

“Me and my friends are just having fun out in the snow. We’re building snowmen, having a snowball fight, sledding and just running around burying ourselves in the snow,” Fisher said.

However, for Kate Graesser, a University of Arkansas freshman, the snowstorm gave her a study break and unlocked some childhood memories.

“People are just everywhere sledding. We saw a lot of people making snowballs, and just fighting and tackling each other, so it’s just been like everyone’s a kid again and it’s just sweet,” Graesser said.

The snow will still be in the area on Jan. 26 as temperatures start to freeze over throughout the night. So, if you would like to play in the snow, wear layers, stay warm, and be safe.