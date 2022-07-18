ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Cameron Smith & Associates has announced the passing of its founder and CEO Cameron Smith after complications from his fight against throat cancer.

(Courtesy of Cameron Smith & Associates).

Smith had dedicated his life to supporting nonprofits across the region. He served three terms on the Rogers-Lowell Chamber of Commerce and was a member of the Northwest Arkansas Council Executive Board.

“The ripple effect of his passing will be felt profoundly,” said incoming President and CEO of CSA, Scott Crossett.

His firm has been recognized in abundance across the state and nationally. One recognition was in 2017 when Forbes named CSA one of America’s top Executive Search Firms.

“He is known as an entrepreneur, philanthropist, change-maker and dedicated community leader, but to us, he was such a great friend,” Crossett said. “He especially had a heart for people and their success. Our team is committed to keeping Cameron’s legacy alive through our work and continued community involvement.”

He is remembered by his wife Monica, their four children and 10 grandchildren.