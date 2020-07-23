Northwest Arkansas Council commits to make Arkansas more inclusive

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Northwest Arkansas Council commits to making the workforce and our community more inclusive.

The group composed of regional leaders announced a racial equity pledge to address systemic racism and promote a more just, equitable region.

With this pledge, the council agrees to:

Participate in training related to the history of systemic racism and unconscious bias

Ensure workplace environments are free of discrimination and prejudice

Support public policies – federal state and local- in favor of the advancement of everyone regardless of race, gender, sexual orientation or religious beliefs

Continue to seek engagement and improvement where it is needed

“We understand that this is a marathon and not a sprint and we will keep working at this, as it is too important not to,” said Todd Simmons, Simmons Foods CEO and presiding co-chair of the Northwest Arkansas Council.

The NWA Council has also established a new group called Engage Northwest Arkansas consistent with the pledge.