Northwest Arkansas Council hosts COVID-19 booster shot clinic in Lowell

LOWELL, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Northwest Arkansas Council hosted a COVID-19 booster shot clinic in Lowell on Friday, October 1, for those eligible for the third doses.

The Food and Drug Administration approved booster doses for people over age 65, people who are immunocompromised, and people who are at high risk of infection.

It wasn’t just booster shots going into arms Friday.

“We’ve given majority third doses, but we’ve also done some first doses today which is really exciting,” said Fayetteville Chief Health Officer Dr. Marti Sharkey. “The third doses are going to help us drive down transmission, but the first doses are going to help us get closer to herd immunity.”