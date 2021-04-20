Northwest Arkansas Council plans three vaccine clinics

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Northwest Arkansas Council has three vaccine clinics this week.
The first two are scheduled for April 22.
One is in Lowell at JB Hunt’s headquarters from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m.
The other is at the former Sears Service Center at the Northwest Arkansas Mall in Fayetteville from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The next clinic will be April 23 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. back at the JB Hunt headquarters in Lowell.
These clinics will offer the Pfizer vaccine.
