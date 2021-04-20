Northwest Arkansas Council plans three vaccine clinics

FILE – In this Jan. 22, 2021, file photo, empty vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are seen at a vaccination center at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Northwest Arkansas Council has three vaccine clinics this week.

The first two are scheduled for April 22.

One is in Lowell at JB Hunt’s headquarters from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m.

The other is at the former Sears Service Center at the Northwest Arkansas Mall in Fayetteville from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The next clinic will be April 23 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. back at the JB Hunt headquarters in Lowell.

These clinics will offer the Pfizer vaccine.

To register for the vaccine, click here.

