Northwest Arkansas Council raises money for COVID-19 relief

by:

Posted:
Northwest Arkansas_1532555051488.png.jpg

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — The Northwest Arkansas Council is aiding the area in the fight against COVID-19.

The organization is working with businesses, nonprofits, and hospitals to help provide funding and PPE for those who need it.

The group also raised $12 million for COVID-19 relief.

Nick Peacock with the NWA council explained it took a group effort to get the project done.

“A lot of that is through our local partners, corporations, and companies, philanthropic partners, and also the federal CARES Act,” Peacock said.

The council is also helping displaced workers get training to find new jobs.

For more information about the economic recovery project, visit the Northwest Arkansas Council’s website.

