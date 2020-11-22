Northwest Arkansas Council releases Arkansas COVID-19 hospital data

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Northwest Arkansas Council, which is made up of regional hospitals, released data on the areas’ COVID-19 hospitalizations Friday.

There were reportedly 98 patients in Northwest Arkansas COVID-19 units.

“These units are specially trained and prepared to protect and care for the COVID-19 positive patients while also protecting and providing care for patients with other medical needs,” according to the Council. 

Across Northwest Arkansas 557 patients were in the hospital for medical needs other than COVID-19.

Throughout the region 124 ICU beds and 34 ventilators were in use.

