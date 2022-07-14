SPRINGDALE, (KNWA/KFTA) — The Northwest Arkansas Council unveils a new regional strategy on July 14 in its annual meeting in Springdale.

Council president and CEO Nelson Peacock says over the past several years Northwest Arkansas residents have been able to experience the positives of living in a growing community as well as some negatives such as increased housing prices and heavier traffic.

The new direction of the council’s strategy will be geared toward finding the balance between things like infrastructure improvements and keeping intact the parts of Northwest Arkansas that residents have grown to love.

“How do we keep maintaining growth?” Peacock asked. “How do we recruit and attract talent? Because that is key to the future. But, how do we do that and still maintain quality of life here? Through affordability, lack of congestion, preserving green spaces. All those things that people love about Northwest Arkansas, we have to maintain those.”

Peacock says affordability is a major point of emphasis in the updated strategy, so everyone in the region can live and work in the same cities.