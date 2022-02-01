FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Election commissioners from across Northwest Arkansas go through training on February 1.

It is held by the Arkansas Board of Election Commissioners.

Washington County’s Director of Elections Jennifer Price says commissioners have to go through the training each year before the primaries.

“They’ll go through the whole election from start to finish and covering all the laws to make sure that we’re having secure elections for Washington County. And, of course, the state of Arkansas,” Price said.

Early voting started on February 1 for two special elections, state senate district seven and a Fayetteville City Council seat in ward two.