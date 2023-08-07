BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Northwest Arkansas Food Bank will kick off its two-day Square Meals event on August 9-10.
The food bank is partnering with several Bentonville restaurants and diners to raise money.
The money raised during the event will go to nine food pantries in Bentonville.
Participating restaurants and businesses are:
- Tusk & TrotterConifer
- The HiveFlying Fish
- Onyx Coffee LabSuper Fine Sweet Shoppe
- Oven & TapBar Cleeta
- Big LieutenantRamo d’Olivo
- Crepes PauletteOzark Mountain Bagel
- Airship Coffee