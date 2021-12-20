Northwest Arkansas Food Bank receives 6,000 lbs. of chicken through donation

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Northwest Arkansas Food Bank is getting 6,000 lbs. of chicken.

The food bank’s CEO Kent Eikenberry says the protein was donated by Smart Chicken.

He says it will feed anywhere from 3,000-6,000 people in Northwest Arkansas, and it couldn’t come at a better time.

“During the holidays, goodness gracious, where people’s budgets are already stretched thin, they can get food, they can get protein, and protein’s what they need,” Eikenberry said.

Eikenberry says donations and volunteers are needed year-round. People can sign up on the food bank’s website.