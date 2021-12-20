Northwest Arkansas Food Bank receives 6,000 lbs. of chicken through donation

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Northwest Arkansas Food Bank in Springdale

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Northwest Arkansas Food Bank is getting 6,000 lbs. of chicken.

The food bank’s CEO Kent Eikenberry says the protein was donated by Smart Chicken.

He says it will feed anywhere from 3,000-6,000 people in Northwest Arkansas, and it couldn’t come at a better time.

“During the holidays, goodness gracious, where people’s budgets are already stretched thin, they can get food, they can get protein, and protein’s what they need,” Eikenberry said.

Eikenberry says donations and volunteers are needed year-round. People can sign up on the food bank’s website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play