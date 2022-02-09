SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — As part of our Souper Bowl of Caring campaign, we’re asking you to donate money to the Northwest Arkansas and River Valley regional food banks.

As Super Bowl weekend approaches, there will be a lot of snack-filled celebrations, but not everyone gets to join in on the fun.

According to the United States Department of Agriculture, in 2020, more than 38 million people nationwide, including 6 million children, were food insecure.

KNWA’s Chelsea Helms went to the Northwest Arkansas Food Bank in Springdale to talk with Kent Eikenberry about the importance of donating to the food bank.

Watch the full interview in the above video.